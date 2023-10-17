2023 Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation Grand Gala – Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford -Friday November 17

Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) Grand Gala is approaching fast and we don’t want you to miss out on your chance to join us under the Big Top at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre in Abbotsford on Friday November 17.

“We are super excited to be hosting our Grand Gala in Abbotsford this year” said Liz Harris, Executive Director of FVHCF. “With Vintage Carnival theme, this years event will be full of entertainment, carnival games, popcorn, caramel apples from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and so much more.”

For more information and sponsorship inquiries please call the office at 1-877-661-0314.

Tickets are $150 per person or a table of 8 for $1,200.

Purchase your tickets at www.fvhcf.ca/gala.