UFV Sports Sunday – Women’s Soccer Clinch Playoff Date

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer:

The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team clinched their spot in the 2023 Canada West Playoffs after a great start boosted them to a 3-0 victory over the Mount Royal University Cougars on Sunday in Abbotsford.



The Cascades (6-5-3) and Cougars (4-7-3) came into Sunday’s game vying for the final playoff spot in the pacific division, but the UFV win puts them six points clear of MRU and sets up a meeting next week with the Victoria Vikes.



Sunday’s game was also UFV’s annual senior night, as the team honoured six graduating players – Halle McCambley , Jenna Mele , Jasdeep Dhaliwal , Jessica Fennell , Kareena Sahota , and Alanna Sydenham – in a pregame ceremony.

The Cascades will now head to Victoria next week to face the Vikes in a one game playoff, with the winner advancing to play the MacEwan Griffins the following week. All games will be available to watch live on Canada West TV.

Men’s Soccer:

The UFV Cascades men’s soccer team got a pair of early goals, but saw a two goal lead evaporate in the second half, as the UNBC Timberwolves came away with a 3-2 win on Sunday in Prince George.

The Cascades return home next week to close out their season with matches against the University of Victoria at 7 p.m. on Friday, and UBC on Sunday at 7 p.m. Sunday’s match will also include a pregame ceremony to celebrate a pair of graduating UFV players.