Metal Sculptor Kevin Stone Heading for Vegas, Baby

Chilliwack/Las Vegas – Heading for Vegas, Baby.

On his website, Kevin Stone bills himself as :

A World renowned Metal Artist located in a beautiful (Chilliwack) British Colombia, Canada. Kevin specializes in large-scale, one-of-a-kind, 3-dimensional, stainless steel sculptures. Kevin has developed a reputation for producing exquisite, highly detailed, stainless steel masterpieces for a growing international clientele. He enjoys the artistic challenge presented with each new piece, and is always interested in bringing someone’s vision to life.

My sculptures are designed to attract attention, create emotion, invite contemplation and conversation, state boldly, add beauty and style to their environment, and become a fabulous focal point.

We have seen a number of his works head for many destinations.

Now he and his wife are heading to Nevada.

From his Facebook page:

Well this is it !! Finally, Michelle Stone and I are pulling the trigger and Moving to Vegas !!!

My 10,000sqft shop will be available to lease so interested parties contact me asap. I also have tools and various items of all kinds I’ll be selling.

Viva Las Vegas. I’ll be setting up my new shop and also start my metal shaping courses. Look out Vegas the Stones are coming to town!!