FVN AM News Monday October 16, 2023. CP Holiday Train Schedule (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Monday October 16, 2023. CP Holiday Train Schedule.
Cultus Lake – Perfect conditions resulted in course records being set during the 20th running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 kilometre
Abbotsford/Chilliwack – The CSO Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Requiem at Abbotsford’s St James Catholic Parish on Saturday October 28. Tickets for this Mozart classic
Chilliwack (Bill Westmacott Fivefold Financial) – I have been a student of multiple cycles for years (real estate, economic/markets, recessions, geopolitical/war, debt, weather, etc.), and