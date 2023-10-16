Chilliwack Cultural Centre – The Birds & The Bees Will Have You Screaming With Laughter!… on November 1

Chilliwack – — The beloved Arts Club of Vancouver returns to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with a rib-tickling play about love, lust, beekeeping, and the artificial insemination of turkeys in The Birds & The Bees. On November 1, Sarah and her mother Gail come to realizations about life and love, and you’re invited to witness this heartfelt and hilarious adventure!

Taking place on Gail’s bee farm, The Birds & The Bees explodes into a quick laughter-filled pace. Gail has been single for many years after her husband ran off with the neighbour’s wife. Now her daughter Sarah, a turkey farmer, is trying to move in with her as Sarah’s own marriage starts to fall apart. The problem is, Gail has recently taken up a no-strings-attached relationship with her flirty neighbour Earl. Along the way, there’s also a graduate student who’s come to study Gail’s bees but has taken more interest in Sarah.

“I love this big-hearted, silly, modern—and progressive—sex farce, where the older characters get to have as much fun—or more—than their younger counterparts,” says Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran. “But, this piece is also much more than frolicking fun. It also plays with generational differences and the way those differences are revealed in issues of environmentalism, economics, sexuality, and “good morals.” Lauren Taylor is the perfect director—with her big heart, sense of humour, and fine attention to detail—to bring a new production to life!”

Set in two adjoining bedrooms on a modern Canadian farm, the play tackles sex, love, science, family, and the artificial insemination of turkeys. The Birds and the Bees is a truly laughout- loud comedy with a brain and a huge, honeyed heart.

Director Lauren Taylor adds, “I am super excited to be working on this hilarious Canadian play about beekeeping, farming, family, and new beginnings with this incredible cast of well-loved actors. I think this will definitely appeal to the urban beekeeper in your life, anyone who’s been on a farm, or anyone looking for a belly laugh this fall! The design team working on the show are already in stitches just planning for the production, especially as it involves having to research sex music!”

The Arts Club Theatre Company has been delighting audiences for over 50 years and you’re invited to witness what’s made their performances so popular. Whether you’re an urban beekeeper, a farm lover, or simply looking for a night of belly laughs, The Birds & the Bees is the perfect choice for your fall entertainment.

19+ Event. Contains mature themes, strong language, sexual content, and nudity.

The Birds & The Bees is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on November 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickets for U28 (16 to 28 years), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Birds & The Bee’s presenting sponsor is Odlum Brown. Additional sponsors include; Prime Signs, The Chilliwack Progress, 98.3 STAR FM, Smart Centres, O’Connor Group, The British Columbia Arts Council, The BC Touring Council, The City of Chilliwack, The Province of British Columbia, and The Department of Canadian Heritage.