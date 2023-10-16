Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin Finishes Second in Vegas, Still Scores Major Payday

Las Vegas/Abbotsford (Golf Canada) – Tom Kim now has something in common with Byron Nelson as the only players to have won the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season.

Kim successfully defended his title Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Open when he closed with a 5-under 66 to emerge from a pack of a dozen players who had a chance in the final hour. Kim wound up winning by one shot over runner-up Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford who birdied the final hole for a 67. Hadwin made $404,000.

Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, finished T13 at -16, while Adam Svensson of Surrey, tied for 18th at -12.

The full story from Golf Canada is here.

A $404,200 putt 😲@AHadwinGolf’s 25-foot birdie on No. 18 earned him solo second place @ShrinersOpen. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 16, 2023