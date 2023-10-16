Skip to content

Abbotsford Man Wins $1M in the Lotto 649 – Will Head Off To African Adventure

Abbotsford (BCLC) He won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw on September 30 and will head to an African safari adventure

Dale Domshy bought his ticket from the BC Lottery Corporation’s PlayNow.com, and was at home online when he received an email notification of his win in the Gold Ball Draw.

Domshy told his wife the good news during her coffee break at work.

“I told my wife right away. She was shaking and almost crying,” he said.

In addition to the African adventure, Domshy plans to celebrate his win with friends and family and looks forward to purchasing some land.

The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players win either the guaranteed prize of $1 million or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million.

