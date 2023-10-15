Huskers Lose to Okanagan to Finish Regular Season – Rematch in Playoffs

Fraser Valley – The BCFC Playoffs are set.

The Okanagan Sun came to Exhibition Staadium and had no problems with the Valley Huskers, 46-7.

The Huskers finish third at 7-3. Okanagan finish at 8-1 and in second.

Okanagan and Langley only played 9 games this tear as a Kelowna game was canceled in the summer due to wildfires

The Westshore Rebels finish first at 9-0 and the Langley Rams stay in fourth at 5-4. Langley goes to the Island for the first round playoff game October 21.

The Valley Huskers semi-final will also be October 21 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna.