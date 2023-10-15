Skip to content

CSO Mozart Requiem at Abbotsford’s St James Catholic Parish – Saturday October 28

Abbotsford/Chilliwack – The CSO Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart Requiem at Abbotsford’s St James Catholic Parish on Saturday October 28.

Tickets for this Mozart classic range from $10 to $75.

Details in the poster below:

2023 CSO Mozart Requiem

