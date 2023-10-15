2023 Final Stats for 20th Running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take

Cultus Lake – Perfect conditions on October 14, resulted in a tremendous day on the trails for the 20th running of the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 kms solo and relay races.

Vancouver’s David Bandiera repeated as top solo race finisher, setting a new course record of 2:26:40, besting the six year old course record by 6 mins 26 secs.

Kalyn Head of Chilliwack was top female in 2:55:10.

Relay top finishers (all from Chilliwack) were: ‘Wild Root Runners” (Male team division), ‘Sole Mates’ (Female team division), and ‘Two Shea’ (Mixed teams).

You can see race results at https://www.trioevents.ca/araund-the-lake



Photos will be posted on aroundthelake.ca

