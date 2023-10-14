UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Soccer Hope For A Bright Sunday – Men Are Out of the Playoffs

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer:

Abbotsford, BC – The UFV Cascades women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday evening at Rotary Stadium to set up a showdown on Sunday for the final Canada West playoff spot against the Mount Royal University Cougars.

The Cascades needed just a single point to lock up a playoff berth after MRU fell 5-0 to the Trinity Western Spartans earlier in the night, but three second half goals from the Vikes pushed the drama onto Sunday’s regular season finale.

With the Cascades sitting on 18 points compared to MRU’s 15, and having already defeated the Cougars 2-0 this season, UFV has a leg up going into the deciding match. UFV will need to avoid defeat by three goals or more to clinch the final spot based on head-to-head and overall goal differentials.

The Cascades take on MRU to decide the final playoff position on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford. The game can also be streamed live on Canada West TV.

Men’s soccer:

Kian Proctor scored just before halftime to pull the UFV Cascades men’s soccer team back into the game, but it was not enough, as they fell 3-1 to the UNBC Timberwolves on Friday in Prince George.



The defeat eliminates the Cascades from Canada West playoff contention.



“I’m really proud of the boys,” UFV head coach Tom Lowndes said after the game. “We have faced more adversity this season that I have seen in my previous eight years here. We had a four-hour plane delay today, and they still came out and gave a fantastic effort.”

The Cascades and Timberwolves face off once again on Sunday afternoon in Prince George. Kickoff is set for 2:15 pm, and as always, the game can be seen live on Canada West TV.