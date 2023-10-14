Skip to content

Cultus Lake Halloween (and Paddle Boarding Witches)

Cultus Lake – For Halloween at Cultus lake, the family Halloween Event at Columbia Valley Hall. It’s the Hillbilly Hallow Baloo on Saturday October 28, 5pm-10pm.

It promises to be a spooktacular night- all you can eat pizza, activities for kids, games, beverages and a dance party. To help with planning you are asked to get their tickets in advance.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/hill-billy- hallow-baloo-tickets-726974328787?aff=oddtdtcreator

And of course, the Paddle Boarding Witches. The witches were out on the water during the Thanksgiving Long Weekend and rumour has it they will be another sighting at Main Beach-11:00am, Saturday October 28th.

2023 Cultus Paddle Boarding Witches /Jane Mayer and Grant Mayert
2023 Cultus Paddle Boarding Witches /Jane Mayer and Grant Mayert

