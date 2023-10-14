Fraser Valley (UFV) – The 2023 UFV Betty Urquhart Award Winners: Brigida Crosbie (Tydel Foods) and Salina Derish (PickEco Refills).

As one of the five founding staff members of Fraser Valley College, Betty Urquhart is indelibly linked to UFV’s history as an institution founded by and for the community it serves. The Betty Urquhart Award for Community Service, established in 1992, is given to individuals or organizations in the Fraser Valley to recognize work that has a major impact on the community.

This year’s award goes to two remarkable people: Brigida Crosbie and Salina Derish. Though they serve different needs in the community, the nominations for each woman revealed a common thread – both Brigida and Salina have literally made it their business to address important issues in the Fraser Valley.

Nominated by Colleen Cave, Brigida is recognized for the service she provides through her store, Tydel Foods. She sells quality groceries – particularly meat – at prices well below those of commercial retailers. An advocate for seniors, people with disabilities and the unhoused, she offers programs and food packages that help the vulnerable afford basic needs, while encouraging other customers to support her efforts with donations. “I am sure Brigida has wings,” says Colleen, “because she has been such a guardian angel to so many people.”

Salina Derish, nominated by Stefania Pizzirani and Vanessa Hart, has dedicated her life to reducing waste and cleaning up the effects of trash in local waters. As owner of PickEco Refills in Chilliwack, a zero-waste grocery store and composting service, Salina has diverted more than 300,000 containers from the waste cycle. Since 2021, she has also been part of a garbage-busting duo calling themselves the “Trash Mermaids,” removing more than 2,000 kg of trash while preserving the aquatic ecosystems of the Fraser Valley. “Salina has helped develop a strong sense of eco responsibility in Chilliwack,” says Stephania, “she truly exemplifies the phrase ‘be the change you want to see in this world.’”