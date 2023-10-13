Leaves and Catch Basins

Abbotsford – Yes it’s cliche but it’s that time of year again. Leaves + rain = clogged catch basins.

Please give City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley a hand and clear out your local catch basins. This will ensure we don’t have localized flooding later in the season.

If you see a catch basin that needs the city’s attention, please call the Abbotsford Operations Yard at 604-853-5485.

NOTE – GUILTY PLEASURE – Yes, we like to watch TikTok videos of cleaning and swamping out catch basins ……