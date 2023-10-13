Kent Council Highlights for October 11, 2023 – Inkman Road Sidewalk, Highway 9 Speed Reader Boards

Kent/Agassiz – From the meeting held on October 11, 2023:

Inkman Road Sidewalk Installation

Council awarded the Inkman Road Sidewalk Installation to House2Home Landscaping Ltd. doing business as RimFire Excavating. The project includes asphalt installation, line painting, crosswalk painting, and installation of three catch basins. The works are expected to be completed within a two-week period. Mayor Pranger noted that these improvements have been necessary for some time to increase safety for pedestrians walking from that area of town.

Permanent Installation of Speed Reader Boards on Highway 9

Over the past few years, the District utilized speed reader boards (SRB) seasonally along Morrow Road (school zone) and Highway 9. SRB are intended to encourage compliance with the posted speed limit by making drivers aware of their actual speed. Council included the purchase of additional SRB in the 2023 budget, to increase efficiency of District staff by eliminating the need to remove and relocate the signs. Staff reported on the successful partnership with ICBC in cost-sharing the two new SRB.

Recreation Vehicle (RV) Sanitary Dump Station Fees

There are two RV sanitary dump stations located in the parking lot at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (6660 Pioneer Avenue), which are currently offered as a free service. Due to increased usage of the single dump station, the District installed a second station in 2020 to reduce the impact to users of the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre, as line-ups by RVs stacked on Pioneer Avenue. The cost to construct the second station, as well as ongoing operational costs have been coming from the Agassiz Sewer Fund.

The monies collected in the Agassiz Sewer Fund are from user fees with the funds paying for the operational costs and future capital needs of this utility system. Currently, users of the RV sanitary dump stations are not paying into the cost of the operations or future capital needs of the Agassiz sewer system. As a result, Council approved the installation of a credit card style payment unit at both stations and the implementation of a $10 fee in spring of 2024. Users will be notified of this upcoming change by way of signage and other communications.

Upcoming Chamber of Commerce Events

Councillor Spaeti highlighted two upcoming events sponsored by the Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce. On November 2 from 5:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Prospera Credit Union, business information will be provided by Prospera and Community Futures North Fraser. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. on November 15 and will be held at the Fraser River Lodge. For more information, please email Harrison-Agassiz Chamber of Commerce at info@harrison.ca.

Free Menstrual Products Within District Owned Facilities

With unanimous approval by Council, menstrual products will become available free of charge at the Agassiz Library and Community Recreation and Cultural Centre. This initiative supports community members who require access to these products as well as increasing the accessibility and inclusivity of these facilities. A one-year trial will allow staff to determine the appropriate dispenser and the approximate value of product required. The trial period is expected to commence prior to the end of 2023.

This decision supports the delegation of Project AIM and MLA Kelli Paddon received by Council on June 26, 2023. Project AIM is a non-profit organization that provides menstrual and incontinence products for free to those who need them. To learn more about Project AIM, check out their website: https://www.projectaimcommunity.com/



Green Waste Bin Relocation

Due to changes in environmental regulations and the dumping of prohibited materials at the non-monitored green waste site, the cost to properly process green waste has significantly increased. As a result, Council approved the plan to remove the non-monitored existing green waste bin located at 7323 Pioneer Avenue, and to expand the green waste bin at 7695 Industrial Way (Agassiz Recycling and Bottle Depot Centre).

Part of the plan will be to restructure the fees collected at the Agassiz Recycling and Bottle Depot Centre, so that District of the Kent residents continue to receive the benefit of this service. The fees paid by non-residents and contractors will be adjusted to reflect the increasing cost to provide this service.

Signage notifying users of the removal of the green waste bin will be posted in advance. This change is expected by Spring 2024.

Mayor’s Update

Mayor and Council attended the Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention in Vancouver from September 18 to 22, 2023. Council was very busy with meetings with Ministers and attending information sessions. Of note, Councillors Post and Schwichtenberg attended an Agricultural Tour showcasing innovation in farming such as a cranberry farm hosting tours during its harvest in six different languages that allows for consumer involvement. Councillor Watchorn attended an Accessibility Walk showcasing accessibility features integrated throughout the City of Vancouver.

Mayor Pranger declared October as Foster Family Month in the District of Kent and recognized foster caregivers throughout the province who provide nurturing, safe, inclusive, and understanding homes for children and youth who need one.