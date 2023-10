Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announced on Friday that the club has acquired a Player Development Fee and Future Considerations from the Oceanside Generals in the VIJHL in exchange for forward, #15 Christian Rapp.

Rapp started the 2023/24 PJHL Season with the Chilliwack Jets signing back in the beginning of this September. Christian played in 9 Regular Season games so far this season and has tallied 4 assists and 20 PIM’s with the Jets.