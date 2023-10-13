Skip to content

Girl Guide Cookies Available in Chilliwack – Saturday October 14

Home
Community
Girl Guide Cookies Available in Chilliwack – Saturday October 14

Chilliwack – Chilliwack District Girl Guides units will be out selling cookies on Saturday October 14th from 10am-4pm

Find them at:
Agassiz Elementary Secondary School
Popkum Petrocan
Save-On-Foods downtown Chilliwack
Rona
Eagle Landing Shell Station

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Discipline for Chilliwack Midwife

Chilliwack/Vancouver (from BC College of Nurses and Midwives) – On September 24, 2023, a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Order between BCCNM