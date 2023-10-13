Gallery 7 – Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley -December 15 to 23

Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts would like to take a moment to share with you the very talented cast of their Christmas production, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley:



Mary Bennet….DELANEY DAVIS

Arthur de Bourgh … CAMERON MCKERCHAR

Lizzy Darcy … DANIELLE HACKETT

Fitzwilliam Darcy … TBA

Jane Bingley … MARIAH VAN HERWAARDEN

Charles Bingley … ANGEL DURAN-HEON

Lydia Wickham … VICTORIA ZATOR

Anne de Bourgh … LYDIA GUNNINK



Set shortly after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this sequel to the beloved novel focusses on the studious and brainy sister, Mary, who is increasingly becoming fatigued of her role as a dutiful middle sister in the wake of her sibling’s romantic escapades.



When the family gathers for Christmas at Pemberley, an unexpected guest inspires hope for an intellectual companion, greater autonomy, and potential love for Mary.



Featuring many of the beloved characters from the Jane Austen classic, this show will bring cheer to your Christmas season like a steaming mug of hot apple cider.



Directed by Sarah Green, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will run December 15 & 16, 20 – 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM with matinees on Dec. 16 & 23 at 2:00 PM at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in Abbotsford. Tickets are on sale now at www.gallery7theatre.com or by calling 604-504-5940.