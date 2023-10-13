Discipline for Chilliwack Midwife

Chilliwack/Vancouver (from BC College of Nurses and Midwives) – On September 24, 2023, a panel of the Inquiry Committee approved a Consent Order between BCCNM and Natasha Oglesby, registered midwife of Chilliwack, to resolve two citations to a discipline hearing regarding practice issues that occurred between February 2021 and May 2023 related to:

Failing to communicate pertinent information to a colleague covering her call; Failing to arrange and communicate appropriate primary care coverage for her midwifery clients; Inappropriately providing care via text and phone in an urgent clinical situation while out of province and unavailable to provide in-person care; Failing to abide by her scope of practice as a registered midwife when she performed a frenectomy on a newborn; Failing to abide by her scope of practice as a registered midwife when she performed in-clinic ultrasounds during prenatal appointments; Failing to abide by the Policy on Midwife or Client-Initiated Termination of Care, and failing to document care provided; Failing to abide by the Policy on Medical Records; and Breaching a term of a voluntary undertaking given to BCCNM.

The Registrant has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to limits and conditions on her practice, including:

A Suspension of her registration for two months and a reprimand for: practicing outside of midwifery scope of practice by performing a frenectomy on a newborn and performing ultrasounds during the course of midwifery appointments for a purpose other than to determine the fetal heart rate; inappropriately providing care by phone and text while out of province and unavailable to provide in-person care, failing to document appropriately, and failing to communicate and arrange appropriate coverage for her clients when she was out of the province. Limits and conditions on registration for two years that: prohibit Ms. Oglesby from working as a solo midwife and mandating that she work with another experienced midwife; prohibit communication with patients regarding clinical matters using text or instant messaging; prohibit communication with patients regarding clinical matters when she is not personally available to provide in-person primary midwifery care; and prohibit the supervision and regulatory oversight of midwifery and/or nursing students for 24 months; ​Practice support activities that include providing each client, in writing, with an explanation of how maternal and newborn care is coordinated within the practice and an overview of midwife-client communication protocols. The Registrant will also complete remedial education in documentation, communication, and ethics and professionalism. Supervision by an experienced midwife in good standing with the college to provide the Registrant with case file review and feedback, as well as mentorship.

​The Registrant has agreed to reimburse BCCNM for costs incurred with respect to the complaints made about her midwifery practice.

The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public.