A Novel Night to Remember – Dinner and Fundraiser for Chilliwack Learning Society – Saturday October 28

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Learning Society for a Novel Night to Remember, an evening of delicious food, exciting bidding, and live music all in support of literacy programs in our community.

Come see your favourite book characters come to life and support literacy programs like Silver Surfers – teaching technology to seniors, Bookworm Friends – reading to children, and English as an Additional Language – helping newcomers to our community.

This fun evening will include door prizes, a 50/50 draw, a silent auction, and jazz duo Xchange Rate playing live music.

Doors open at 5:30 pm with dinner starting at 6:15 pm. Individual tickets are $45 and a table of 8 is $350.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. The event is at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel.

Email info@chilliwacklearning.com for more information.

Facebook info is here.