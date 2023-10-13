2023 BC Country Music Association Final Ballot Nominees Include Chilliwack’s Duane Watson

Langley – (BC Country Music Association) :

2023 BCCMA FINAL BALLOT NOMINEES – the 46th Annual Awards are Sunday November 5 at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.

NATIONAL LEVEL – Tier One Artist/Act

TOP PERFORMING SINGLE

Back to Drinking Whiskey – Tyler Joe Miller

Float – Tim and the Glory Boys

Let Me Down Easy – JoJo Mason

Never Met A Beer I Didn’t Like – Tyler Joe Miller

Slide – Madeline Merlo

Slip – Shawn Austin

TOP PERFORMING ALBUM

Dirt Roads Downtown – Shawn Austin

Planes Don’t Wait – Shawn Austin

Tim and the Glory Boys – Tim and the Glory Boys

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

JoJo Mason

Madeline Merlo

Shawn Austin

Tim and the Glory Boys

The Washboard Union

Tyler Joe Miller

PROVINCIAL LEVEL – Tier Two Artist/Act

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Antonio Larosa

Ben Klick

Chris Buck

Simon Clow

Tony Stevens

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Ryan

Parker Graye

Raquel Cole

Taylor-Rae

Teigen Gayse

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Cross Parallel

Hillside Outlaws

Jackson Hollow

Tanner Olsen Band

The Heels

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Dave Benedict

Kate Hess

Matt Brascia

Matt Miller

Stephano Barberis

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Can’t Beat the View – Chris Buck

Growing Up – Alli Walker

Hostage – Nicole Sumerlyn

She Gone – Chris Buck

Take Me Back – Danielle Ryan

RAY MCCAULEY EMERGING ARTIST AWARD

Alli Walker

Courtney Hunt

Moonshine Mollys

Nicole Sumerlyn

Parker Graye

Tony Stevens

SONG OF THE YEAR

Good at Getting’ Gone – Parker Graye

If This Is Love – Taylor-Rae

If You Show Me Yours – Teigen Gayse

Once Upon A Bar – Simon Clow

We Got Tonight – Hillside Outlaws

RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Anthony Fiddler

Jeff Johnson

Ryan Stead

Sheldon Zaharko

Spencer Bleasdale

BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Jeff Ojeda – Phase Management – Artist & Producer Manager

Jen Dalen – Operations Manager – Stingray Radio

Jenna Robson – 604 Records – Director of the Country Division

Karen Lee Batten – KLB Entertainment – Owner/Operator

Paul Biro – Sakamoto Music – President & Operating Partner

CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Dave Benedict – Photographer/Video Director/Content Creator

Jackie Sonegra – Creative Director

Jeff Ojeda – Creative Director/Graphic Designer

Matt Miller – Photographer/Graphic Designer/Content Creator

Tom Paille – Photographer

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Answers – Chris Buck Band

Cowboys Wear Sneakers Too – Mark Ledlin

Growing Up – Alli Walker

Middle of the Madness – Danielle Ryan

Roses – Jackson Hollow

SOCAN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Good At Getting’ Gone – Parker Graye, Kate Malone, Tori Tullier

Hate That I Need You – Raquel Cole, Bonnie Baker, Chad Charlson

I Don’t Need a Boy –Teigen Gayse, Patricia Conroy, Jeff Johnson,

Dave Thomson

If This Is Love – Taylor-Rae, Roberta Smith, Dan Swinimer, David Borys

If You Show Me Yours – Teigen Gayse, Simon Clow, Chad Kroeger

She Gone – Chris Buck, Jeff Johnson, Nate Cavalli

GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL COUNTRY AWARD

Ben Klick

Chris Andres

Jackson Hollow

Kenny Hess

Son of John

ROOTS ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR

Antonio Larosa

Dirt Road Opera

Duane Watson

Duane Watson Band/Facebook

Just a Season

The Matinee

COUNTRY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Casey Clarke Show

Curtis Pope

Docc Andrews & Nicole Savage

Graeme Gordon & Dana Thompson

Jaxon Hawks

INTERACTIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ben Klick

Karen Lee Batten

Taylor-Rae

Teigen Gayse

The Heels

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS

Brayson Wong

Charlie Frie

Phil Bell

Matt Genereux

Michael Vanderlans

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR

Ben Klick

Gaz Beaumont

Jon Tucker

Marcus Ramsey

Ryan Stead

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT

Chris Duncombe – Banjo

Eric Reed – Banjo

Phil Puxley – Banjo

Mike Sanyshyn – Banjitar

Tom McKillip – Saxophone

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMMER

Joseph Poulin

Shawn Brown (Milo Jennings)

Tobi Duquette

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD

Adam Carabine

Brendon Schmidt

Nick Varelas

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE/MANDOLIN

Eric Reed

Ian Cameron

Javan Johnson

Julie Kennedy

Mike Sanyshyn

MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – STEEL GUITAR/DOBRO

Colin Trask

Eric Reed

Marcus Ramsey

Scott Smith

RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Way Entertainment

Fiddler Productions

Manicdown Productions

604 Records

Studio Downe Under

DON ADAMS BCCMA INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR

Ben Klick

Jasper Anson

Joelle May

Karen Lee Batten

Kyla Rawlins

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Anthony Fiddler

Dan Swinimer

Jeff Johnson

Scott Cooke

The Renaissance (Dan Botch & Garrett Ward)

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ajaye

Chris Buck

Jackson Hollow

Raquel Cole

Taylor-Rae

The Heels

COUNTRY EVENT OF THE YEAR

Gone Country – KLB Entertainment/The Twins-Jamie & Chris

MusicFest MS – Ben Klick

Nashville Nights – Farm Country Brewing

Rockin’ River Music Fest – Kenny Hess & Live Nation

Sunfest Country Music Festival – Greg Adams