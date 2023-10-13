2023 BC Country Music Association Final Ballot Nominees Include Chilliwack’s Duane Watson

Langley – (BC Country Music Association) :
2023 BCCMA FINAL BALLOT NOMINEES – the 46th Annual Awards are Sunday November 5 at the River Rock Casino in Richmond.
NATIONAL LEVEL – Tier One Artist/Act
Back to Drinking Whiskey – Tyler Joe Miller
Float – Tim and the Glory Boys
Let Me Down Easy – JoJo Mason
Never Met A Beer I Didn’t Like – Tyler Joe Miller
Slide – Madeline Merlo
Slip – Shawn Austin
TOP PERFORMING ALBUM
Dirt Roads Downtown – Shawn Austin
Planes Don’t Wait – Shawn Austin
Tim and the Glory Boys – Tim and the Glory Boys
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
JoJo Mason
Madeline Merlo
Shawn Austin
Tim and the Glory Boys
The Washboard Union
Tyler Joe Miller
PROVINCIAL LEVEL – Tier Two Artist/Act
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Antonio Larosa
Ben Klick
Chris Buck
Simon Clow
Tony Stevens
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Danielle Ryan
Parker Graye
Raquel Cole
Taylor-Rae
Teigen Gayse
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR
Cross Parallel
Hillside Outlaws
Jackson Hollow
Tanner Olsen Band
The Heels
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Dave Benedict
Kate Hess
Matt Brascia
Matt Miller
Stephano Barberis
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Can’t Beat the View – Chris Buck
Growing Up – Alli Walker
Hostage – Nicole Sumerlyn
She Gone – Chris Buck
Take Me Back – Danielle Ryan
RAY MCCAULEY EMERGING ARTIST AWARD
Alli Walker
Courtney Hunt
Moonshine Mollys
Nicole Sumerlyn
Parker Graye
Tony Stevens
SONG OF THE YEAR
Good at Getting’ Gone – Parker Graye
If This Is Love – Taylor-Rae
If You Show Me Yours – Teigen Gayse
Once Upon A Bar – Simon Clow
We Got Tonight – Hillside Outlaws
RECORDING PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Anthony Fiddler
Jeff Johnson
Ryan Stead
Sheldon Zaharko
Spencer Bleasdale
BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Jeff Ojeda – Phase Management – Artist & Producer Manager
Jen Dalen – Operations Manager – Stingray Radio
Jenna Robson – 604 Records – Director of the Country Division
Karen Lee Batten – KLB Entertainment – Owner/Operator
Paul Biro – Sakamoto Music – President & Operating Partner
CREATIVE PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Dave Benedict – Photographer/Video Director/Content Creator
Jackie Sonegra – Creative Director
Jeff Ojeda – Creative Director/Graphic Designer
Matt Miller – Photographer/Graphic Designer/Content Creator
Tom Paille – Photographer
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Answers – Chris Buck Band
Cowboys Wear Sneakers Too – Mark Ledlin
Growing Up – Alli Walker
Middle of the Madness – Danielle Ryan
Roses – Jackson Hollow
SOCAN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Good At Getting’ Gone – Parker Graye, Kate Malone, Tori Tullier
Hate That I Need You – Raquel Cole, Bonnie Baker, Chad Charlson
I Don’t Need a Boy –Teigen Gayse, Patricia Conroy, Jeff Johnson,
Dave Thomson
If This Is Love – Taylor-Rae, Roberta Smith, Dan Swinimer, David Borys
If You Show Me Yours – Teigen Gayse, Simon Clow, Chad Kroeger
She Gone – Chris Buck, Jeff Johnson, Nate Cavalli
GAYLORD WOOD TRADITIONAL COUNTRY AWARD
Ben Klick
Chris Andres
Jackson Hollow
Kenny Hess
Son of John
ROOTS ARTIST OR ACT OF THE YEAR
Antonio Larosa
Dirt Road Opera
Duane Watson
Just a Season
The Matinee
COUNTRY ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Casey Clarke Show
Curtis Pope
Docc Andrews & Nicole Savage
Graeme Gordon & Dana Thompson
Jaxon Hawks
INTERACTIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ben Klick
Karen Lee Batten
Taylor-Rae
Teigen Gayse
The Heels
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – BASS
Brayson Wong
Charlie Frie
Phil Bell
Matt Genereux
Michael Vanderlans
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – GUITAR
Ben Klick
Gaz Beaumont
Jon Tucker
Marcus Ramsey
Ryan Stead
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – SPECIAL INSTRUMENT
Chris Duncombe – Banjo
Eric Reed – Banjo
Phil Puxley – Banjo
Mike Sanyshyn – Banjitar
Tom McKillip – Saxophone
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – DRUMMER
Joseph Poulin
Shawn Brown (Milo Jennings)
Tobi Duquette
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – KEYBOARD
Adam Carabine
Brendon Schmidt
Nick Varelas
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – FIDDLE/MANDOLIN
Eric Reed
Ian Cameron
Javan Johnson
Julie Kennedy
Mike Sanyshyn
MIKE NORMAN ALL-STAR BAND – STEEL GUITAR/DOBRO
Colin Trask
Eric Reed
Marcus Ramsey
Scott Smith
RECORDING STUDIO OF THE YEAR
Bailey Way Entertainment
Fiddler Productions
Manicdown Productions
604 Records
Studio Downe Under
DON ADAMS BCCMA INDUSTRY SUPPORTER OF THE YEAR
Ben Klick
Jasper Anson
Joelle May
Karen Lee Batten
Kyla Rawlins
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Anthony Fiddler
Dan Swinimer
Jeff Johnson
Scott Cooke
The Renaissance (Dan Botch & Garrett Ward)
INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Ajaye
Chris Buck
Jackson Hollow
Raquel Cole
Taylor-Rae
The Heels
COUNTRY EVENT OF THE YEAR
Gone Country – KLB Entertainment/The Twins-Jamie & Chris
MusicFest MS – Ben Klick
Nashville Nights – Farm Country Brewing
Rockin’ River Music Fest – Kenny Hess & Live Nation
Sunfest Country Music Festival – Greg Adams