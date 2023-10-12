West Coast Women’s Show at Tradex – October 13 to 15

Abbotsford – Once again The West Coast Women’s ShowTakes Center Stage.

Dive into a world where shopping dreams come alive with 400 Pop-Up Boutiques, and marvel at the splendors of our largest-ever Artisans Marketplace. The main stage promises a lineup filled with unforgettable entertainment, showcasing a tapestry of talents that will leave lasting memories.

It’s the Ultimate Girls’ Weekend! Canada’s premier women’s event returns to TRADEX on October 13, 14 & 15. It’s three non-stop days of fun, fashion, food, pampering, and hundreds of exclusive show specials at over 400 pop-up boutiques. Experience incredible, not-to-be-missed entertainment and indulge yourself with in-show spa treatments, all under one roof!

Tickets on sale at https://www.showpass.com/west-coast-womens-show-tradex-2023