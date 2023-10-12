UFV Speaker Series – Dr. Darryl Plecas: What’s Really Going on with Youth Crime in Abbotsford – Thursday November 2

Abbotsford – Join the Rotary Club of Abbotsford Sumas and UFV’s Community Health and Social Innovation Hub for conversations around advancing equity in our community.

Our second speaker, Dr. Darryl Plecas, is presenting a talk titled What’s Really Going on with Youth Crime in Abbotsford.

If you’ve followed the news in recent times you might have been left with the impression that we have an increasing youth crime problem in Abbotsford and elsewhere across Canada. But a very different picture emerges once you have the opportunity to consider what has been happening in terms of youth crime in Abbotsford over time and in comparison to youth crime elsewhere in the western world. This presentation will give you that opportunity. In doing that, it will also give you the opportunity to learn from our work at CHASI about the likelihood of an Abbotsford youth becoming involved in crime in the first instance, and the likelihood that Abbotsford youths will become repeat offender, prolific offenders, and adult criminals. It’s really a good news story, and one that could become even better with our having more targeted intervention approaches with those youth we should be more concerned about.

Entry is by donation, in support of the UFV-SUS Food Bank

Dr. Darryl Plecas, Professor Emeritus, University of the Fraser Valley, has been researching crime and criminal justice issues for more than 40 years – since he first began teaching at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) in 1979. Prior to his retirement in 2013, he held the university’s RCMP Senior University Research Chair and the Directorship of the Centre for Public Safety and Criminal Justice Research. He is the author or co-author of more than 200 research reports, international journal articles, and other publications addressing a broad range of public safety issues. As Professor Emeritus he continues to research, write, and speak on current criminal public safety issues. He is the recipient of numerous awards for his work, including UFVs Teaching Excellence Award, the Innovative Excellence in Teaching, Learning and Technology Award for the International Conference on College Teaching and Learning, The Canadian Centre on Substance Abuse’s Award of Excellence, the Order of Abbotsford, the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Public Safety, and the Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

Location

UFV Abbotsford, Room B101, V2S 7M8

Dr. Darryl Plecas/UFV 2023