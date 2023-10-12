The Paperboys Play Harrison – Saturday October 21 (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Paperboys are coming back with the Mexican/Celtic dance tunes. Tickets have been selling really well and were expecting a full house.

One of BC’s longest running and most popular roots music acts. The band will hit the stage in Harrison Memorial Hall shortly after 7:30pm on Saturday, October 21.

The Memorial Hall was one of the band’s last gigs before the pandemic hit in early 2020. The Festival Society is excited to bring them back, as they return to the touring circuit to bring their vibrant and celebratory Celtic-Latin folk rock sounds to eager fans across the Pacific Northwest.

The show begins at 7:30pm with doors opening at 6:30pm. Tickets for The Paperboys can be purchased online at www.harrisonfestival.com, by phone at 604.796.3664 or in person at the Ranger Station Art Gallery in Harrison Hot Springs.