Surrey’s Bear Creek Lights Shines for 11th Season

Surrey – Tickets are now available for Surrey’s beloved Bear Creek Lights, a free event that transforms Bear Creek Park into a magical wonderland. Running from November 3 to 17, the event invites families to explore a one-kilometre walking loop adorned with enchanting light displays that beautifully enhance the park’s natural landscape. The event is free but requires tickets for entry, with doors open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. offering timed entry every 30 minutes. Select nights will also feature food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Back by popular demand, Bear Creek Lights offers visitors the opportunity to enjoy a free 30-minute guided nature at night walk, shedding light on how animals thrive at night. These guided walks will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the duration of the event. To reserve a spot on a guided walk, visitors will need to pre-book a ticket. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In addition to the luminous displays and guided walks, the event will feature an activity tent with family-friendly programming. On Wednesdays, Surrey Libraries will host story time from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., providing a cozy atmosphere for young minds to explore the world of literature. On November 4 and 12, children can groove to the beats of a DJ at a lively children’s dance party. The event will be closed on November 11 in observance of Remembrance Day.

Bear Creek Lights is one of the many programs and activities offered by Surrey Parks to encourage residents and visitors to connect with the outdoors, celebrate our parks, and care for our natural environment in support of creating a healthy, livable community for all.

To book tickets, call 604-501-5050 or visit surrey.ca/bearcreeklights.