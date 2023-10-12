Rutting Season – Watch for Deer on the Roads

Fraser Valley – From BC Transportation and Infrastructure: Rutting season is approaching and the deer are distracted.

Mid-October to December is the annual mating time when male deer (bucks) become highly interested in female deer (does), and compete for their attention. They are more aggressive around other bucks – perceiving them as competition – and will often challenge and fight them. With deer highly focused on finding a mate or fleeing from a dominant male, they are less aware of their surroundings.

This leads to increased deer-vehicle collisions. Deer are most active at night, when they feed, congregate and mate; however deer in rut may run in front of traffic at any time – without warning.

How to stay clear: https://bit.ly/3RDIFhG