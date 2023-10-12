Mission RCMP Searching for Two Missing 13 Year Old Girls

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two 13-year-old girls, both of whom have been reported missing from different homes, and may be together. Their families are very concerned for their well-being.

Taylor Jackson was last seen at her home on the evening of October 10. She is described as:

Missing/RCMP Taylor Jackson

Caucasian female

4 ft 8 in

Slim build

Sandy-brown long hair

Unknown clothing description

Cora Schiller was last seen at her home on the afternoon of October 10. She is described as:

RCMP Missing Cora Schiller

Caucasian female

5 ft 9 in

Slim build

Dark hair

Last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either girl is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.