Mission RCMP Searching for Two Missing 13 Year Old Girls

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two 13-year-old girls, both of whom have been reported missing from different homes, and may be together. Their families are very concerned for their well-being.
Taylor Jackson was last seen at her home on the evening of October 10. She is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 4 ft 8 in
- Slim build
- Sandy-brown long hair
- Unknown clothing description
Cora Schiller was last seen at her home on the afternoon of October 10. She is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 5 ft 9 in
- Slim build
- Dark hair
- Last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and no shoes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either girl is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.