Longtime Abbotsford Rugby Member Ken Peace, Dies from Cancer

Abbotsford – From abbotsfordrfc Instagram: The Abbotsford Rugby Club is sad to announce the passing of longtime ARFC member Ken Peace after a battle with cancer.



We are so proud of have Ken Peace be part of our ARFC story. Being one of the very best to have ever wear our strips and crest on the field. Ken was the first ARFC member to play for Canada, where he scored Canada’s only try against France.



Ken was inducted into the Abbotsford Hall of Fame and is an ARFC Hall of Fame member. He had many accomplishments on the field but his biggest impact was off the field mentoring our young players and always he willing to step up and help the club.



This weekend’s games will be dedicated to Ken. We host Langley, which is a club Ken played for in his early years.



All of the ARFC family is thinking of the Peace family.



A Celebration of Life will be announced soon.

Ken Pearce Abbotsford Rugby 2023 Instagram