Gallery 7 – A Tale of Two Cities – November 10 to 18

Abbotsford – From Gallery 7 Theatre & Performing Arts: It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times. Set in the the days leading up to and during the French Revolution, a family is caught in a web of challenges and social upheaval.

Charles Darnay, having shirked his inheritance and any association with his brutal family, heads to England following his acquittal of treason. Having married Lucie Manette, who cares for her invalid mother, Darnay is soon called back to France, and with the tensions and unrest at an all-time high, he is found to be an enemy of the state and imprisoned.

Sidney Carton, a close friend of Lucie’s and responsible for Darnay’s original acquittal, dedicates himself to returning the beleaguered Darnay to his family, but faces the prospect of great self-sacrifice in the process.

A stunning and unrelenting story of family, justice and sacrifice, this exciting new adaption explores gluttony, tyranny, the excess of violent revolution and the power of love.

Performance Information- Running time – 2 hours plus one, twenty-minute intermission

Abbotsford Arts Centre – 2329 Crescent Way, Abbotsford

Showtimes

November 10 & 11, 15 – 18, 2023 @ 7:30 PM

Matinees: Nov. 11 & 18 @ 2:00 PM

Student Matinee: Nov. 14, 2023 @ 10:30 AM

Age Recommendation

This production is recommended for ages 12+

Content Warning

This production contains scenes of staged violence and combat.