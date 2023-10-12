Skip to content

AbbyPD Nab Prolific Offender on Stolen Scooter and Drug Possesion

Abbotsford – On Wednesday evening, (October 11th, 2023), AbbyPD patrolling in the 33000 block of Bevan Ave at 9:47 P.M. observed a driver committing several Motor Vehicle Act violations while operating a motor scooter.

Following a traffic stop, members confirmed that the VIN of the scooter had been etched away, a common characteristic of stolen scooters.

The 42-year-old driver was identified as a prolific offender, breaching several court-ordered conditions, including a Canada-wide ban from driving. Subsequent to the driver’s arrest, items believed to be illegal drugs have been located and seized.

Several charges, including breaching court orders, driving while prohibited, and operating a motor vehicle with a tampered VIN are being forwarded to Crown Counsel.

AbbyPD File: 2023-47788

AbbyPD Patrol Investigation/Oct 2023

