Abbotsford Falcons Football Bottle Drive Sunday October 29

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Falcons Football Association will be having a bottle drive on Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 2pm
2272 Windsor Street (clubhouse at back of the school) Park in the South Parking lot.



