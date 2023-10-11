Emil Anderson Maintenance Fraser Valley Hiring BBQ – Rosedale – Saturday October 14

Chilliwack/Rosedale – The Emil Anderson Maintenance Fraser Valley Hiring BBQ is in Rosedale on Saturday October 14.

Join Emil Anderson Maintenance for a BBQ, prizes and an opportunity to explore a new career in winter maintenance. They have full time seasonal positions available that have on site training, overtime opportunities and a chance to work with a company that has been focused on getting home safely for 85 years.

Drop off a resume, grab a hot dog, check out our winter equipment and see what EAM is all about. 51160 Sache Street in Rosedale.

*a minimum of a class 3 license is required for all applicants

