Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” October 11, 2023

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: JOHNNY, Jarrod
Age: 34
Height: 5’10” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
Warrant in effect: October 10, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
Name: KOLLEN, Connor
Age: 30
Height: 6’0” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking
Warrant in effect: October 10, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack