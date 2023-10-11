Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” October 11, 2023

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: JOHNNY, Jarrod

Age: 34

Height: 5’10” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Warrant in effect: October 10, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

Name: KOLLEN, Connor

Age: 30

Height: 6’0” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Warrant in effect: October 10, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack