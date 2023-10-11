British Columbia Hockey Conference Announce Staff Including GM of Chilliwack Jets and Trainer from Abbotsford Pilots

Kamloops/Fraser Valley (PJHL Media) The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced the coaches and team staff that will be a part of the second annual BCHC Prospects Game on Tuesday, November 28th at McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops.

The PJHL’s Top Prospects team will be led by longtime Grandview Steelers head coach Aldo Bruno. He will be assisted by Richmond Sockeyes head coach Cullen Revel and Surrey Knights head coach Andy Liboiron, while the team’s Operations Manager position is being split between a trio of PJHL general managers — Derek Bedard (Ridge Meadows Flames), Will Kump (Richmond Sockeyes) and Clayton Robinson (Chilliwack Jets). Meanwhile, Abbotsford Pilots trainer Kristalee Walchuk will return for a second year as the PJHL’s Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead the PJHL Top Prospects team and work with Andy, Cullen and the rest of our staff,” says Bruno. “It’s great to be able to support the best young players in the PJHL and see them have this unique chance to gain additional exposure to higher levels of hockey.”

Meanwhile, the KIJHL Top Prospects team staff includes head coach Dave Hnatiuk (Grand Forks Border Bruins) and assistant coaches Briar McNaney (Nelson Leafs) and Jiri Novak (Revelstoke Grizzlies), with Lance Morey (Nelson Leafs) in the role of Operations Manager position and Brian Burdikin (Grand Forks Border Bruins) serving as the Athletic Trainer & Equipment Manager.

Team rosters for the inaugural BCHC Prospects Game will be announced on Monday, November 6th.