BC Housing Buys The Ryder Building In Hope – Turns To Affordable Housing

Hope – Families and individuals living in The Ryder apartment building in the District of Hope can remain in their rental homes.

The Province bought the property, preventing much-needed affordable housing from being absorbed into the private market.

“The current cost-of-living crisis is making it harder for people to find affordable housing options, and people living in Hope are not exempt from the struggle,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “By making this investment we’re ensuring there are affordable housing options for all British Columbians now and in the future.”

The Province, through BC Housing, provided an $8.7-million Shovel-Ready Housing grant to the Fraser-East Affordable Housing Society for their purchase and ownership of The Ryder, at 1270 Ryder St.

“The district welcomes the proactive approach by the Province and BC Housing to further provide affordable housing for our residents,” said Victor Smith, mayor, District of Hope. “We will continue to work with the Province to address the shortage of such affordable housing options in Hope.”

Built in 2019, the three-storey building has 40 homes, ranging from studios to three-bedroom units.

“The partnership between the Province, through BC Housing and Fraser-East, will allow for a continuum of housing to be maintained in Hope, and we are pleased that these units will remain as affordable housing stock,” said Susan Johnston, board chair, Fraser-East Affordable Housing Society.