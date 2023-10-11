2023 Mission Christmas Candlelight Parade – December 2

Mission – Santa Claus returns to Mission on Saturday, December 2nd for the largest nighttime Christmas parade in BC.

The fun rolls out at 6PM when the Mission Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Mission Candlelight Parade.

FLOAT FEES

Any business or organization that submitted a paid registration for the 2022 Parade will receive FREE registration for the 2023 Parade. Please contact Priya directly at 604-286-0181 or events@missionchamber.bc.ca to claim your free registration.

If you have any questions or are unsure of where you or your business/organization stands, please feel free to contact events@missionchamber.bc.ca (604-286-0181)

The parade route is along First Ave/Lougheed Hwy from Horne (Petro Can/Tim Horton’s) westbound to Haig (FreshCo), through Historic Downtown Mission. Spectators may find a spot to sit or stand anywhere along this route. The parade route will be closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic from 3pm to 10pm.