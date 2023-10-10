Skip to content

Inmate Death at Kent Institution – Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson

Home
Crime
Inmate Death at Kent Institution – Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson

Kent – (Correctional Service Canada) On October 5, 2023, Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody.
At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 5 years, 11 months and 4 days for discharge firearm, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, obstruction of a public/peace officer since February 12, 2020.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts