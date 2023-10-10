Cultus Lake 2023 – 20th Annual Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 – Saturday October 14

Cultus Lake – This is a milestone year for the popular local Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race, as it celebrates its 20th ‘run-aversary’ Saturday October 14 . The first staging of this race that circumnavigates Cultus Lake was in 2002 and it has been held annually except for 2020 when the race was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

A highlight on BC’s Trail Racing calendar, the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take 30 Trail Race will have some 315 runners traverse approximately 30 kilometres around Cultus Lake, starting and finishing at Main Beach. There are two events during the day—a 30 kilometre solo run, and a two-person relay covering legs of 17 kms and 13 kms.

This year’s race looks to be a fast race, with mostly dry conditions on the trails, and a field in both the solo race and team relay that includes some top BC trail runners. Fastest time to date for the solo race for men is 2:33:06 (set by Ricky Federau of Chilliwack in 2017), for women: 2:37:59 (set by Karen Thibodeau of Victoria in 2018). The fastest relay team time of 2:17:30 was set in 2019. In addition to participants from around BC, this year runners are coming from Washington State and Dublin, Ireland! The race sold out within days of registration opening in mid-June.

The trails and lands around Cultus Lake that are host to this trail race are within S’ólh Téméxw, the unceded traditional territory of the Stó:lō peoples, as well as parts of the traditional lands of the Nooksack people.

Each year proceeds from registrations and sponsorships enable the Around the Lake Give ‘R Take Trail Race Society – which is volunteer-run – to donate to local charities. Last year’s event provided $11,000 in funds, which funded two $1,000 Chilliwack high school scholarships as well as donations to the Chilliwack Park Society, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Fraser Valley Mountain Biking Association, the Vedder Mountain Motorcycle Club and the Chilliwack Outdoor Club.

Best place for spectators to catch some of the action Saturday is at the start ( 9am) and finish line (starting approximately 11:15am) at Main Beach. More information at https://aroundthelake.ca/