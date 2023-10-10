Skip to content

Chilliwack Purple Light Nights Community BBQ – Saturday October 14

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Purple Light Nights Community BBQ is Saturday October 14 in the Canadian Tire Parking lot at Cottonwood.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be prepared by the Chilliwack Fire Department.
There will be live music from local legends Like Bears. As well, face painting and fun for families of all ages.
Come out and learn about the Purple Light Nights campaign and purchase a t-shirt or lightbulb. This is also a great opportunity to find out more about other community resources that are able to support you or someone you love, who is living with intimate partner violence.

