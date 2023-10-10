Abbotsford Couple Donate $1M to Abbotsford Regional Hospital for IR Suite

Abbotsford – Abbotsford residents James and Pamela Braun will help establish the interventional radiology (IR) suite at Abbotsford. Their generous donation of $1m to Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH) will help doctors perform minimally invasive, image-guided, procedures to diagnose and treat diseases and conditions.

For philanthropists James and Pamela Braun giving back to the community is always a priority. In a statement, the couple said, “we have been fortunate enough to give back and to teach our children to give as well. You need to recognize that you can’t take the money with you, it’s kind of nice to give when you are alive”. Having recently been a patient-in-care at ARH, James says, “we had an incentive to make this a priority. We invest in a lot of places and the hospital is on the top”.

Executive director—Elizabeth Harris—Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation adds, “we are absolutely overwhelmed and grateful for the financial gift from the Braun’s.

The new IR suite will be able to give patients-in-care much needed support during an incredibly difficult time. IR procedures can be used as an alternative to more invasive surgeries and offer greater patient safety, less recovery time and shorter hospital stays.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation relies on gifts from our community to strengthen the organization and provide an investment for future health and wellness. To support projects like this one please contact Dr. Jassal at 778.552.5117 or email: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca