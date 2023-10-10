Abbotsford Canucks and AHL TV Free View Weekend – October 13 to 15, Announced Fan Engagement Nights

Abbotsford/Springfield – This weekend, is the start of the AHL season and for Abbotsford Canucks fans, the free view weekend for AHL TV. The Canucks are in Montreal to take on the Laval Rocket on Friday October 13 and Saturday October 14.

The Abbotsford Canucks announced the club’s Fan Engagement nights through the end of December, 2023. The Abbotsford Canucks will host three unique fan engagement nights, beginning with the team’s home opener on Friday, October 20 against the Calgary Wranglers. More details on each night are provided below

Home Opening Night – Friday, October 20 vs. Calgary Wranglers

Celebrate the beginning of the Abbotsford Canucks’ third season while the team introduces the opening day roster and welcomes fans back to Abbotsford Centre! The night will include a wide range of entertainment starting pre-game with live music, alumni meet and greets, South Rise Social post game and a special appearance from Fin.

Diwali Night – Saturday, November 4 vs. Henderson Silver Knights

The Abbotsford Canucks’ third annual Diwali Night, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy in partnership with Jags Furniture, will recognize South Asian cultural elements and activations.

Teddy Bear Toss – Saturday, December 2 vs. Laval Rocket

The Teddy Bear Toss is a holiday season tradition in many hockey communities, including ours! Fans will be encouraged to bring new teddy bears to the game to throw onto the ice when the Canucks score their first goal. It’s a celebration unlike any other! All teddy bears collected are donated to the Archway Toy’s for Tots program, benefitting underprivileged children in the Fraser Valley.

For more information on Abbotsford Canucks tickets, including Season Ticket Memberships , Group Tickets or our new Weekend 5 ticket package please visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

Season Ticket Membership:

Join the Momentum and become an Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Member, with prices starting at just $36 per month! Enjoy the best prices on tickets and exclusive member benefits including team store discounts, member-only events, and more! Visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/membership for more information or sign up here to get in touch with an Abbotsford Canucks representative.

Group Tickets:

Experience the excitement of Canucks games at Abbotsford Centre alongside your friends, family, or coworkers and save. For more information on Group Tickets, click here. Abbotsford Canucks fans are encouraged to make their single game ticket purchases directly from Ticketmaster. Only tickets purchased directly from the Canucks and/or through Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be valid.

Weekend 5 Ticket Pass

Abbotsford Canucks “Weekend 5 Pass” ticket packages are now available for purchase. Choose guaranteed seats to either the Home Opener Friday, October 20, or Teddy Bear Toss Saturday, December 2, plus the same great seats for four (4) of the biggest weekend games of the 2023-24 season. Packages starting at $130 per seat for five games of Abbotsford Canucks hockey. Choose your seats today by contacting a ticket representative at ticket.info@abbotsfordcancuks.ca or calling 604.743.5000.