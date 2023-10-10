2023 Mission Housing, Economic and Transportation Study

Mission – (From City of Mission release) The Province is studying ways to support Mission and region in achieving more diverse housing, better transportation options and increased economic opportunities through the efficient movement of people and goods.

“Like many other communities in the Fraser Valley, Mission is growing rapidly, and we need to ensure that local infrastructure keeps pace with that growth,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This study will go a long way toward identifying improvements that will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of transportation in this part of Mission.”

The South Mission Integrated Planning Study will facilitate the planning of complete communities and efficient, reliable transportation connections that meet the needs of the growing region. It will help advance the City of Mission’s Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan for the largest undeveloped river frontage in the Lower Mainland. It also aligns with the Fraser Valley Regional District’s Regional Growth Strategy.

“Integrated transportation planning is a key element in ensuring that our city grows in a sustainable and equitable way. Mission has never had an overarching study like this that combines the city’s vision with that of the Province, so this investment demonstrates a shared recognition that Mission is going places,” said Paul Horn, mayor of Mission. “We truly appreciate this partnership opportunity with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.”

