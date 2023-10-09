UFV Sports Sunday – Both Cascades Soccer Teams Fall to TWU

Fraser Valley – Women’s Soccer

The UFV Cascades dropped a 3-0 decision to the USPORTS No. 5 ranked Trinity Western University Spartans on Sunday at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford, BC.



The Cascades were without the services of three key players for Sunday’s game, as Alanna Sydenham and Madison Telmer were forced to sit out due to yellow card accumulation, and midfielder Jasdeep Dhaliwal was also unavailable.



The result sets up a dramatic situation in the fight for the final playoff spot in the Canada West pacific division. The Spartans improve to 8-1-3 this season and secure a playoff spot, while the Cascades currently sit in the fifth and final playoff position with 18 points and a 5-4-3 record.



With two matches remaining, UFV sits two points back of the University of Victoria in fourth, while the Mount Royal University Cougars and the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack are in hot pursuit of UFV with 15 points and 14 points respectively.

The Cascades finish off their regular season slate next week on October 13 and 15. UFV will take on the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday at 7 p.m., and the MRU Cougars on Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games can be streamed live and on demand on Canada West TV.

2023 UFV Soccer vs TWU Oct 8

Men’s Soccer

Mateo Brazinha opened the scoring for the UFV Cascades, but two second half goals, including a winner in stoppage time, gave the Trinity Western University Spartans all three points on Sunday afternoon at Rotary Stadium.



The Loss drops the Cascades to 2-10 on the season, while the Spartans improve to 6-2-5 this year.



UFV’s first year goalkeeper Kody Torrance made seven saves in the effort, while TWU netminder Jordan Marwood made five on the day.

The Cascades now travel to Prince George for a pair of matches next week against the UNBC Timberwolves. Games are set for October 13 at 7:45 pm, and October 15 at 2:15 pm. Both games can also be seen live and on demand on Canada West TV.