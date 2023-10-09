Fundraiser for Joshua House Recovery Ministries – Sunday November 19

Fraser Valley – A fundraiser for Joshua House Recovery Ministries is Sunday November 19 at the Clarion Hotel in Abbotsford.

Website information is here.

Joshua House offers a solution to men suffering from drugs and alcohol through their residential recovery program. They are a Christian, non-profit charitable organization that manages multiple properties with a transitional program of care.

All the clients’ needs are provided by Joshua House allowing each client the time and atmosphere to succeed at recovery from alcohol and drugs.

​The Creek is the primary location, a remote, scenically beautiful property on 32 acres located outside of Chilliwack, en route to Chilliwack Lake (Chilliwack Lake Road). This is the beginning place for every man who is admitted and houses up to 48 men. The remote access is an ideal place for the first, and often most difficult, days of early recovery.

Joshua House also have 7 houses that are all located in Abbotsford. Men will transfer when ready to these houses and transition through the middle stages of recovery where more outside programs and opportunities are presented. Involvement in community, giving back, Church membership, outside meetings are mandatory and accountability is still paramount.