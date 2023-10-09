Chilliwack’s Spooktacular Kipp Manor Opens, Then Promptly Vandalized (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – In 2021 FVN reported : It is the annual tradition of spooking up the ‘hood.

Kipp Manor (Kipp and Stanley) is once again lit up for Halloween with the only ask being that you make a donation to the food bank.

Now in 2023, Kipp Manor opened up to the public for the annual scare, but this year is different.

It is not a Happy Thanksgiving opening.

From the Kipp Manor Facebook page:

Destruction.

This is one of about 15 video clips I have of so much destruction from a group of kids that ran around for 25 min unsupervised. I eventually saw the footage and went outside to confront them. I had them take me to their parents where I asked for them to bring their kids back today in the daylight to fix what they broke. Unfortunately they broke a large animatronic, the big werewolf, by repeatedly hitting it in the head, and his head is just hanging now. They also grabbed another animatronic by the hair at the end of this video and dragged it along the ground and dropped it. Other small items were thrown around the yard such as a mask, fake chains and doll heads. A wood stake with a head on it was snapped in half and another head was removed and one of the kids was running around with it.

I’ve posted the video because you can’t see their faces, which is why I am glad I caught them. I’m just so frustrated.

The video link is here.

FVN asked the uncomfortable question, what is the dollar figure of the damage?

The animatronic that was damaged is older so it can’t be purchased anymore. But if you go into spirit Halloween or even Home Depot or Lowe’s, any large animatronic like this goes for between $400-$500. We haven’t been outside today to asses the other smaller animatronic that they dragged, but it too was old and can’t be purchased again. I would say $500 or less at this point in total.