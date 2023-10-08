Volunteer Call for 2023 Operation Red Nose in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Picking up complete strangers from a party during the Christmas holiday season feels a little strange at first. But keeping everyone safe on the roads during the holiday season has always been the priority for Operation Red Nose.

In Chilliwack, it is operated by Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

Operation Red Nose is a safe ride service available during the month of December. The service started in 1984 and is available in over 100 communities across Canada—including Chilliwack.

How does it work?

A quick phone call puts you in touch with a team of volunteers who will drive you home safely in your own vehicle.

Drivers who use Operation Red Nose can make a donation to help cover the costs of the program and help support Chilliwack Restorative Justice.

Volunteering with Operation Red Nose helps keep our roads safe and raises funds for Chilliwack Restorative Justice school programs. Help out as a driver, escort, navigator, phone operator or dispatcher. The link to volunteer is here.