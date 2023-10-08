Skip to content

2023 Salvation Army Chilliwack Santa Shuffle – Vedder Rotary Trail – Saturday December 2

Fraser Valley – The Santa Shuffle is a 5km fun run and 1km Elf walk held at Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack. All funds raised go directly to the Salvation Army Chilliwack Care and Share Centre and Food Bank.

Background: The Santa Shuffle began 33 years ago in Edmonton, Alberta, to fundraise for local Salvation Army initiatives when local Running Room members decided to use their passion for running to raise money and support the less fortunate in their community. In 2001, the Santa Shuffle became a national event with locations in every province in Canada.

For more information – Fiona.Kean@salvationarmy.ca

Facebook info is here.

