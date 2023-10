Toronto – The Safeway brands including FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods have issued a Product Removal Alert.

If you have purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey (5- 8 kg ) with a Best Before of October 11, they ask that you return it to a Safeway store near you for a full refund.

If you have any questions, the in-store team will assist you.

Of course the timing could not be worse, as we are now into Thanksgiving Weekend in Canada.