Non-Profits in Mission and Abbotsford Receiving Nearly $1.5M in Funding Through the Community Services Recovery Fund

Fraser Valley – Non-Profit organizations in Mission and Abbotsford are receiving nearly $1.5 million in funding through the Community Services Recovery Fund including the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association, SARA for Women, Mission Hospice Society, the District of Mission Art Council, Mission Association for Community Living and more.

“So many wonderful organizations in our community are driven by volunteers who generously give of their time to positively impact others”, said Mission Matsqui Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis. “I am pleased to have helped secure funding for programs that focus on the well-being of residents and building up of our community”.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is an initiative through Employment & Social Development Canada to assist charities and non-profit organizations recover from the long-term impacts of the pandemic including volunteer recruitment and training. For example, the Fraser Valley Mountain Bikers Association will be receiving $99,000 to support growing their team. They are a fantastic non-profit organization that builds up our well used trails in Abbotsford and Mission which support healthy lifestyles and are becoming a major driver of tourism for the region.

SARA for Women also received nearly $50,000 to improve their management and payroll systems. This funding will help support staff continue the amazing work they do to assist women fleeing domestic violence and empower families to thrive.