District of Kent – Schep Park Re-Opened to the Public

Kent – OCTOBER 5 UPDATE – The resurfacing project for the Schep Park playground is complete and the playground is now open to kids of all ages and abilities. The District of Kent appreciates the community’s patience while the playground was closed for this significant upgrade.



July 27 ORIGINAL STORY – The District of Kent has posted that the Schep Park playground (7341 Elm Road) will be closed to the public from July 31st to October 1st, for resurfacing.

The resurfacing will include the installation of a new rubberized accessible play surface, to allow for children of all ages and abilities to access the park, and resemble the surface recently installed in Pioneer Park.

District of Kent thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing kids of all ages enjoying the new playground surface once it’s completed.